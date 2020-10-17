Charlotte Ileen Leppo, 91, of Westminster, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House surrounded by her loving family. Born February 3, 1929 in Williamsport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Toner Elton Furl and Irma Violet Bollinger. She was the cherished wife of the late Ronald Calvin Leppo, who died February 7, 1979. She worked numerous jobs as a salesclerk in a lady's dress shop, Rowan Comptroller, and for 20 years at Maryland Casualty Insurance Company where she worked alongside of her husband. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed reading, and was a great prayer warrior. She was a devoted mother to Lynn Carol Graf and husband Donald M.; loving grandmother to Jessica Lynn Johnson and husband Robbie, Scott Edward Graf, and Erin Nicole Graf; great grandmother to Gregory Tyler Manahan, Victoria Lynn Manahan, Mackenzie Lynn Graf and Garrett Edward Graf; sister to Ella May Jankowiak and husband Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by sisters Betty Jan Fasola, Melva Elizabeth Hood, and brother Russell Furl. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. On October 20, 2020 there will be a viewing at 10 am with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Dr. Norris Belcher of the Church of the Open Door will officiate. Interment will be in Deer Park Cemetery. Donations can be made to either the Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster MD 21157 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.