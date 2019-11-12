|
|
Charlotte LaRue Dell, 87, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Lorien Taneytown. Born May 27, 1932 in Westminster, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John I. and Adda M. (Smith) Utz. She was predeceased by her husband of 29 years Raymond E. Dell, Jr. in 1980. Charlotte was a graduate of Westminster High School class of 1951. She worked for many years in the finance and accounts payable department for the Carroll County Board of Education retiring in 1997. She was a life member of Westminster United Methodist Church, past President of CIVINETTS, and over 60 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and attending Pivot gym. Surviving are son, Raymond E. Dell, III of Parrish, Florida; daughter, Christine D. Bangerd and husband Jeffrey of Westminster; daughter-in-law, Theresa Schmidt of Westminster; grandchildren, Brandy Mechalske, Timothy Bangerd, Katherine Bangerd; 3 step-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son, Ryan M. Dell and brother, John I. Utz. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., and on Saturday, November 16th from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster with the Rev. Ken Humbert officiating. Burial will follow in the Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte's name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 12, 2019