Charlotte Larue Marker Gehr, 97, entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her daughter's home in Westminster. She was born in Frizzellburg to the late C. Walter Marker and Alice Starner Marker on October 1, 1923. Her brothers, Calvin and Kenneth, and her sisters, Isabelle Sprinkel, Helen Newhauser, and Louise Strickhouser predeceased her. Charlotte was a Westminster High School graduate of the class of 1941. With her husband, the late Harold Shorb, she had two daughters, Tamara Teaff, married to Dr. Richard Teaff, of Lexington, VA. and Rev. Dr. Sue Shorb-Sterling, married to Charles Sterling, of Westminster, MD. In the autumn years of her life, Charlotte married the late Richard Gehr. Together they enjoyed riding their Honda motorcycle and sidecar with the Maryland Gold Wings and Retread Motorcycle Clubs. In 1983 Charlotte retired from the Carroll County Bank where she worked for many years in the loan department. For the past seven months Charlotte had been a resident of Lorien Taneytown. Previous to this she resided at Timber Ridge Apartments in Westminster, MD. In addition to her daughters, Charlotte is survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth Teaff of Lexington, VA., Robert Teaff of Towson, MD., Peggy (Sterling) Brubaker of Harrisonburg, VA., George Sterling of Westminster, MD., and Christopher Sterling of Hanover, PA. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Lydia Brubaker, Liam Teaff, Sarah and Ashley Sterling. Her great-granddaughter, Norah Brubaker predeceased her in 2019. Charlotte has two step-grandsons, Tony Gehr of Manassa, VA and Tim Gehr of Westminster, MD. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with the Rev. Anne C. Durboraw officiating. Burial will follow in Westminster Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 18th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Due to pandemic social distancing and face masks will be required while inside the funeral home. Memorial gifts can be sent to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157; or Westminster Fire Department, 28 John St., Westminster, MD 21157.



