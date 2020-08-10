Charlotte Ann "Cookie" Riffey, 65, of Gettysburg, PA, died Friday evening, July 31, 2020 at the York Hospital. Born January 7, 1955 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Laura M. (Beek) Toney. She was the wife of the late Earnest Wayne "Buck" Riffey who died September 22, 2012. Cookie is survived by her son, Charles M. Teets, Jr. and his wife Jenny; two sisters, Helen "Janey" Miller and her husband Russell, Toni M. Walker and her husband Tory; her brother, Charles L. Toney; her two step-daughters, Kimberly Farney, Amy Bennett; three nieces, Donna Baumgartner, Tammy Fouchie, Jamie Hurst; two nephews, Steven Gardner, Jacob Walker; her close friend, Jessica Roebuck; and a number of great-nieces, nephews, and other extended family. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Gorsuch, Sherlyn Tomlinson; a nephew, Gary James Kuhl, Jr.; and step-son, Kevin Riffey. A Celebration of Cookie's life will be held from 5-9 PM, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the McSherrystown Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 534 South St., McSherrystown, PA 17344. A private graveside where Cookie will be laid to rest with her husband will be in the Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD. The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral details and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
.