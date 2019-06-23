Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Deer Park United Methodist Church 2205 Sykesville Rd. Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Chase Forrester, 33, of Westminster, went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his family's home place. He was the son of Joy Bollinger. Chase was a Westminster native. When he was in his twenties he resided in Laguna Beach, San Diego, CA and Tampa, FL. He recently moved back to his home place in Maryland. Many regarded Chase as a "Gentle-Giant." Chase was a very loyal, kind, quick witted soul. Chase supported Christian Farmers Outreach and attended various churches. He enjoyed his occupation as a day trader and enjoyed soccer and golf and was a history enthusiast and had a fondness for pigs. In 1998 he was the goal keeper for the Columbia Crush, a division one soccer team and they won the Maryland State Championship. Later that year he went on a team soccer trip to Europe. In 2000, he and his friends started an alternative rock band "As Promised" and they performed many places including Minneapolis, Wisconsin, Towson and Carroll Arts Center. He graduated from Westminster High School in 2004. He attended Carroll Community College, San Diego State University, Mesa Community College in San Diego and took various courses in Investing and Stock Trading. Surviving in addition to his mother are a brother Adam Forrester of Mt. Vernon, Baltimore; step-dad R. Harvey Mann of Westminster and extended families. He was predeceased by his father Ron Forrester of San Diego, CA in 2017 and maternal grandparents, George and Mary Bollinger, of Westminster who passed in 2017. A Celebration of Life Service honoring Chase will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Deer Park United Methodist Church, 2205 Sykesville Rd., Westminster, MD 21157. The family will greet friends after the service. A light fare luncheon will be served in the social hall after the service. Chase would have wanted his existence to inspire us to love one another and go the extra mile; especially when it's inconvenient. Interment will be private. Cards can be mailed to P.O. Box 1682, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

