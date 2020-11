Cherie Lee Pickett Long, 62, of Taneytown, passed away November 13 with her daughters by her side. She is also survived by her parents, David Pickett Sr. of Taneytown and Mona Pickett of Charlestown, WV, and many family and friends who dearly loved her. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Kevin. No services are planned.



