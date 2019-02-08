Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Cheryl A. Topper Paugh, age 65, of Hanover, PA, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Manor Care, Dallastown, PA, following a battle with cancer.Born June 6, 1953 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late William L. and Carmen E. Austin Topper. She was the wife of Donnie Paugh, her husband of 44 years.Cheryl was a 1972 graduate of Catoctin High School. She was employed as a beautician before working for Walmart in Hanover and retired in 2017. She was of the Catholic faith.She enjoyed doing crafts, playing golf and bingo, and traveling to Myrtle Beach and North Carolina. Her favorite times were spent enjoying her family.Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons and spouses, Danny and Jackie Paugh of Taneytown, Darren and Christine Paugh of Brunswick; grandchildren, Sierra Kiser, Brandon, Alyson, Darren Jr. and Lexi Paugh; twin brothers and spouses, Nevin and Susan Topper of Charlotte, NC, Kevin and Penny Topper of Fort Worth, TX; brother-in-law, Phil Zimmerman of Rocky Ridge; nine nieces and nephews, including Bradley and Michael Topper and their families, Lindsay Tokar and family, Alison Gillen and family; special great-nieces and nephews; three aunts, Betty Fleagle, Betty Austin and Marty Austin; and devoted cousin, Kim Jenkins and husband Gordon. She will be remembered by her special friends, Steve and Jill Woelfel and John and Brenda Woelfel.She was predeceased by a brother, Tom Topper and wife Sharon; and sister-in-law, Donna Zimmerman.The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Sunday, February 10 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. followed by a brief prayer service at 8 p.m. Father Paul Thomas will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1393 Progress Way #908, Eldersburg, MD 21784, or to a .The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

Cheryl A. Topper Paugh, age 65, of Hanover, PA, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Manor Care, Dallastown, PA, following a battle with cancer.Born June 6, 1953 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late William L. and Carmen E. Austin Topper. She was the wife of Donnie Paugh, her husband of 44 years.Cheryl was a 1972 graduate of Catoctin High School. She was employed as a beautician before working for Walmart in Hanover and retired in 2017. She was of the Catholic faith.She enjoyed doing crafts, playing golf and bingo, and traveling to Myrtle Beach and North Carolina. Her favorite times were spent enjoying her family.Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons and spouses, Danny and Jackie Paugh of Taneytown, Darren and Christine Paugh of Brunswick; grandchildren, Sierra Kiser, Brandon, Alyson, Darren Jr. and Lexi Paugh; twin brothers and spouses, Nevin and Susan Topper of Charlotte, NC, Kevin and Penny Topper of Fort Worth, TX; brother-in-law, Phil Zimmerman of Rocky Ridge; nine nieces and nephews, including Bradley and Michael Topper and their families, Lindsay Tokar and family, Alison Gillen and family; special great-nieces and nephews; three aunts, Betty Fleagle, Betty Austin and Marty Austin; and devoted cousin, Kim Jenkins and husband Gordon. She will be remembered by her special friends, Steve and Jill Woelfel and John and Brenda Woelfel.She was predeceased by a brother, Tom Topper and wife Sharon; and sister-in-law, Donna Zimmerman.The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Sunday, February 10 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. followed by a brief prayer service at 8 p.m. Father Paul Thomas will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1393 Progress Way #908, Eldersburg, MD 21784, or to a .The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Hartzler Funeral Home

404 South Main Street

Woodsboro , MD 21798

(301) 845-4300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.