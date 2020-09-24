1/
Cheryl C. Harrison
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl C. Souder Harrison, 70, of Mt. Airy, passed away peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020 at Gilchrist Center. Cheryl was born October 27, 1949 in Laurel, MD. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael E. Harrison, and her granddaughter, Nicole Bunch. Cheryl is survived by her three children, Christie Bowling (Michael), David Harrison (Carmen), and Keith Harrison (Carrie), seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her brother, Robert Souder (Melissa). A graveside service will be held 11 am Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mount Olive UMC Cemetery 2927 Gillis Falls Rd, Mt Airy, MD 21771. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cheryl's memory to Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 40, Lisbon, MD 21765. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolence at www.Burrier-Queen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Olive UMC Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved