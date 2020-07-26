Cheryl Harrison Day of Woodbine joined her heavenly family Sunday, July 19, 2020. Those who knew and loved Cheri understand what an incredible reunion this was with so many whom she loved and adored. She was born August 30, 1948, in Frederick, Maryland, to parents Robert and Winnie (Haines) Harrison and was a beloved member of a very large and loving extended family. Cheri was a compassionate spirit whose faith and service to others was paramount throughout much of her life. Her involvement with the children's ministry at church and her years at Westminster Christian Book Store gave Cheri the opportunity to impact others in such a positive way. Those who were recipients of her love will never forget how incredibly special she was. She is survived by her son, Greg Day, and wife Alex, along with her daughter, Joelle Wilson, and husband Todd, and grandchildren Elle and Harrison, and her sister Debbie Fulton, husband Ed and family, all with whom her love will live on in. A private burial will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Woodbine, Maryland, and a celebration of Cheri's life will take place at a later date once it is safe to do so. Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the outpouring of love they have received. We encourage those who would like to honor her life donate to Together We Own It, a nonprofit organization located in Westminster, Maryland, that works with children and families in our community to break the cycle of poverty, trauma, and mental illness by providing a stable and supportive environment, full of opportunity. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
