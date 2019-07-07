Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Kulp. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 5:00 PM Greenmount Community Volunteer Fire Department 3095 Emmitsburg Rd. Gettysburg , PA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Chester Wayne Kulp passed away surrounded by family on July 1, 2019 at York Hospital. He was born on September 30, 1952 in Independence, KS to the late Marion Charles and Fannie Ellen (Oliver) Kulp. He was survived by his wife, Patricia L. Kulp, and his siblings: Charles E. Kulp (Linda) in CA, Teresa E. Johnston (Butch) in AZ, Joseph D. Kulp in CO, Virginia L. Gaddy (Michael) in CA and Robert L. Kulp (Kelly) in CA. He was predeceased by his brother, Leo G. Kulp. Chester is survived by his children Christopher W. Kulp (Gail) in PA, Timothy J. Kulp (Maria) in MD, Steven Burroughs (Maurica) in FL, Brittni Kelley (Jay) in PA and Daric Craigie (Kim) in VA. He was also survived by his 11 grandchildren including Evelyn and Victor Kulp; Jason, Chase, and Olivia Koontz; Tegan Gonzalez; Kensington, Cameron, and Rhett Craigie; and Christian and Creed Burroughs. Chester graduated from Santa Ana High School in California in 1970 and joined the Air Force where he served from 1971 to 1976 when he moved to Maryland. He also served in the Army Reserves and the Air Force National Guard. He then worked for Thomas Bennett Hunter from 1978 until his death. Chester enjoyed traveling and exploring new places whether by car, boat or motorcycle. He was known for always being able to build or fix anything and offered his help to family and friends near and far. His love and support of family was well known and he hosted yearly family gatherings that featured him as the Grill Master. He and Patty also hosted an annual Halloween party for all of the grandkids and then took them trick-or-treating. Chester wished for his body to be donated to science through the Maryland Anatomy Board. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at Greenmount Community Volunteer Fire Department at 3095 Emmitsburg Rd. in Gettysburg, PA on Saturday, July 13 starting at 5 pm.

