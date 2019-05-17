Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Utz. View Sign Service Information Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover 549 Carlisle Street Hanover , PA 17331 (717)-632-1242 Send Flowers Obituary

Chester B. Utz, Sr., 93 of Hanover went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. He was the beloved husband of Margie Mae (Drescher) Utz for 70 years. Born January 22, 1926 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Raymond R. and Marie E. (Bechtel) Utz.Chester was a lifetime farmer and spent 43 years as a school bus contractor and driver for Southwestern School District and York County Vocational Technical School, both in York County. He was also a lifetime member of St. David's Lutheran Church where he was a Sunday School teacher, choir member and served on church council and many other committees. Additionally, he served as President of Christian Endeavor in York County. Chester was deeply involved in his community as a committee member of Agway Farm Cooperative, named Outstanding Young Farmer of the Hanover Area, York County Farm Bureau member, past president of West Manheim Elementary School PTA and a 10 year member of West Manheim Planning Commission. Chester also served on the Authority Board at Vo Tech representing Southwestern School District. For relaxation, he enjoyed working outside, mowing and making crafts in his woodshop for the church and his family. He also enjoyed listening to country music, watching Penn State football and the Baltimore Orioles while eating his candy, ice cream and cracker jacks.In addition to his wife, Margie, Chester is survived by 4 sons: Chester B. Utz, Jr. and his wife, Reva of Calhoun, GA, Gregory L. Utz of Hanover, Bradley E. Utz and his wife, Debra of Hanover and Brian A. Utz of Jonesboro, IN.; 1 brother, Larry Utz and his wife, Sally of Bement, IL as well as 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Harold, Robert and David Utz, as well as 2 sisters: Bernice Utz and Shirley Dinger.A funeral service to celebrate Chester's life will be on Monday, May 20th at 11am at St. David's Lutheran Church; 1032 Musselman Rd., Hanover with Rev. LaDonna E. Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in St. David's Cemetery. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Sunday, May 19th from 6-8 pm at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory; 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, and a second viewing will be on Monday morning at St. David's Lutheran Church from 10am until the start of the service.For those desiring, memorial contributions in Chester's name may be made to St. David's Lutheran Church; 1032 Musselman Rd.; Hanover, PA 17331, or VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove; 440 Madison St.; Hanover, PA 17331 or to the Carroll Hospice Dove House; 292 Stoner Ave.; Westminster, MD 21157.To share condolences, please visit

