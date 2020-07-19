Ching Ho of Westminster, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 10, 2020, with his wife and children by his side. He was 91 years old. Ching was born on December 24, 1929 in Malaysia. At age 15, he left his home to join the fight against the Japanese invasion of China. He settled down in China, met his wife Shing Tai, and started a family. He and his family escaped to Hong Kong after being persecuted in China during the Cultural Revolution. After raising their children in Hong Kong, Ching and Shing Tai moved to Westminster, MD where they founded the Forbidden City Chinese Restaurant. Ching Ho is survived by his loving wife Shing Tai; his daughter Kathy Law, son-in-law Andy Law, grandchildren Lily, Michael and Jason; his daughter Eva Wu, son-in-law Sang Wu, grandchildren Jonathan and Heidi; and his son Terence Ho, daughter-in-law Jeanne Ho, and grandchildren Sara, Peter, Nathan, and Daniel. Funeral services will be held at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD 20705 on Monday, July 20 at 10 am. The family invites friends to join the service via live streaming by contacting us via email: terry@chateauridgegroup.com. Interment will follow at the Parklawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853.



