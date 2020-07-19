1/1
Ching Ho
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ching's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ching Ho of Westminster, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 10, 2020, with his wife and children by his side. He was 91 years old. Ching was born on December 24, 1929 in Malaysia. At age 15, he left his home to join the fight against the Japanese invasion of China. He settled down in China, met his wife Shing Tai, and started a family. He and his family escaped to Hong Kong after being persecuted in China during the Cultural Revolution. After raising their children in Hong Kong, Ching and Shing Tai moved to Westminster, MD where they founded the Forbidden City Chinese Restaurant. Ching Ho is survived by his loving wife Shing Tai; his daughter Kathy Law, son-in-law Andy Law, grandchildren Lily, Michael and Jason; his daughter Eva Wu, son-in-law Sang Wu, grandchildren Jonathan and Heidi; and his son Terence Ho, daughter-in-law Jeanne Ho, and grandchildren Sara, Peter, Nathan, and Daniel. Funeral services will be held at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD 20705 on Monday, July 20 at 10 am. The family invites friends to join the service via live streaming by contacting us via email: terry@chateauridgegroup.com. Interment will follow at the Parklawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Donald V. Borgwardt
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Borgwardt
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
(301) 937-1707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved