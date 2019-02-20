Christian F. Often, Sr., 69, of Westminster, Maryland, died on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Born on April 25, 1949 in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late Charles V. Often, Sr. and Alida Rose (Angleshaug) Often. He was the husband of 46 years to Ruth Arlene (Walker) Often.Christian worked his entire career for the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed sports especially football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Kimberly Tissue and husband Christopher of Westminster and Christian F. Often, Jr. of Hampstead; grandchildren, Kevyn, Alyssa and Matthew Tissue, Christian and Brody Often; great-grandchildren, Dean, Lily, Jayce, Charlotte and Blakely; siblings, Charles Often, Jr. of Catonsville, Jim Allison of Harrisburg, PA, Marge Foster of Newport, S.C., Carolyn Clayton of Cumberland, Dolores Storm of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Charleen McManus of Columbia, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by a daughter, Heather Often; and by siblings, Patricia Miller, William Often and Carl Allison.A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with the Rev. John H. Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary