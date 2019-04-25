In loving memory of Christina Maria BeroesApril 16, 1955 - April 23, 2019 Christina was a beautiful wife, mother, and grandmother. She will live forever in our hearts and her memory will be forever in our thoughts. Christina loved God, her family, and most of all, her horses. She had a passion for animals, nature, and Native American culture. She is loved deeply and will be greatly missed. She meant more than the world to us. -An Indian Prayer- Do not stand at my grave and weepI am not there; I do not sleep.I am a thousand winds that blow,I am the diamond glints on snow,I am the sun on ripened grain,I am the gentle autumn rain.When you awaken in the morning's hush,I am the swift uplifting rushOf quiet birds in circled flight.I am the soft stars that shine at night.Do not stand at my grave and cry,I am not there; I did not die. Survived by her husband, Joseph H. Dodson, daughters, Jessica M. Severin and Rachael A. Beroes-Dodson, son-in-law, Charles M. Severin, Jr. and grandchildren, Joseph L. Oxford, Holly R. Oxford, Nickolai T. Corl and her granddaughter to be. Arrangements are by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 25, 2019