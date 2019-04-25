Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina Beroes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In loving memory of Christina Maria BeroesApril 16, 1955 - April 23, 2019 Christina was a beautiful wife, mother, and grandmother. She will live forever in our hearts and her memory will be forever in our thoughts. Christina loved God, her family, and most of all, her horses. She had a passion for animals, nature, and Native American culture. She is loved deeply and will be greatly missed. She meant more than the world to us. -An Indian Prayer- Do not stand at my grave and weepI am not there; I do not sleep.I am a thousand winds that blow,I am the diamond glints on snow,I am the sun on ripened grain,I am the gentle autumn rain.When you awaken in the morning's hush,I am the swift uplifting rushOf quiet birds in circled flight.I am the soft stars that shine at night.Do not stand at my grave and cry,I am not there; I did not die. Survived by her husband, Joseph H. Dodson, daughters, Jessica M. Severin and Rachael A. Beroes-Dodson, son-in-law, Charles M. Severin, Jr. and grandchildren, Joseph L. Oxford, Holly R. Oxford, Nickolai T. Corl and her granddaughter to be. Arrangements are by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.

In loving memory of Christina Maria BeroesApril 16, 1955 - April 23, 2019 Christina was a beautiful wife, mother, and grandmother. She will live forever in our hearts and her memory will be forever in our thoughts. Christina loved God, her family, and most of all, her horses. She had a passion for animals, nature, and Native American culture. She is loved deeply and will be greatly missed. She meant more than the world to us. -An Indian Prayer- Do not stand at my grave and weepI am not there; I do not sleep.I am a thousand winds that blow,I am the diamond glints on snow,I am the sun on ripened grain,I am the gentle autumn rain.When you awaken in the morning's hush,I am the swift uplifting rushOf quiet birds in circled flight.I am the soft stars that shine at night.Do not stand at my grave and cry,I am not there; I did not die. Survived by her husband, Joseph H. Dodson, daughters, Jessica M. Severin and Rachael A. Beroes-Dodson, son-in-law, Charles M. Severin, Jr. and grandchildren, Joseph L. Oxford, Holly R. Oxford, Nickolai T. Corl and her granddaughter to be. Arrangements are by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close