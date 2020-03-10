Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Buskirk. View Sign Service Information Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 (410)-795-2299 Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Buskirk, 88, of Westminster formerly of Sykesville, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sunrise of Carroll following an extended illness. Born April 22, 1931 in Frostburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late George and Mildred Fairgrieve Fatkin. She was the wife of the late Harold Irvin Buskirk who died October 7, 2011. They had been married for 60 years. Christine was a homemaker and very active in the church choir. She was also very talented and enjoyed ceramics, baking, flower arranging and arts and crafts. She was a member of the Freedom Chapter #87 Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and the First United Methodist Church in Hanover, PA. She is survived by daughters Cheryl A. English of Sykesville, Carla J. Czako of Palm Desert, CA. She is also survived by grandsons Chad L. English (Heather), Robert R. Czako (Amy), great grandchildren Logan, Braden, Lincoln and Lucas, niece Rebecca Wirt and other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister Marion DeVault, brothers Earl and George Fatkin, son-in-law Robert Czako, M.D. and Gil Gregory. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10-11 AM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, sympathy's may be expressed in the form of contributions to the ®, Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences can be made at

