It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Christine Jane Dunn on Monday July 8th, 2019 at the age of 69. Christine passed away surrounded in pure love by her husband and five children. She is adoringly remembered by her husband James William Dunn Sr., her children Nicole M Wist, William J Dunn, Heather C Lohmann, James W Dunn Jr., and Christiane J Harrell. She will fondly be missed by her son and daughter-law's Jason Lohmann, Stephen Harrell, and Michelle Dunn Christine will also be tenderly cherished by her grandchildren Julia, Jason Jr, Abigail, Haley, Teagan, Trey, Ryan, Brynn, Hayden, Holden, James, Taryn, and Cristian. Excitingly she was fortunate to learn, upon her death, of a new grandchild due in November. Christine will also be greatly missed by her sister Michelle Nicholl, brother-in-law Michael Nicholl and sister-in-law Brenda Sexton. Christine was predeceased by her parents Warren and Janette Sexton, father and mother in-law William and Hortense Dunn, brothers Warren and Alain Sexton, son-in-law Gregory Wist, and granddaughter Elisha Lohmann. The family will welcome friends on Monday July 15, 2019 from 1- 3 p.m. and 5-7pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 12:00pm at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Followed by a celebration of Christine's life at Maggie's restaurant located 310 E Green Street, Westminster. Maggie's Restaurant was one of Christine favorite places to be with her husband and family. Christine was born on January 6th, 1950 in Washington DC and spent her childhood years living in Morningside, Maryland located in Prince George's County. Christine moved from place to place but once settled in the area she was to grow up unbeknownst to her she would form a lasting friendship and be welcomed into a family that would connect her to her future husband and best friend. Christine and her soulmate James married on July 12th, 1969 and would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. James and Christine started their family having five beautiful children of which she lived for and loved every day of her life. She worked seven days a week and twenty-four hours a day staying home with her children to make sure they had everything they needed in their childhood continuing to their adult years. When Christine's children began having children of their own she immersed herself into her grandchildren's lives. She peacefully found joy walking side by side with her husband watching their grandchildren grow and enjoyed spoiling them throughout the years. Christine loved the color orange, beautiful sunsets, dinners out , and spending as much time as she could with her family. She loved to go on long and quiet car rides with James just taking in the beauty in this world. Christine had a beautiful singing voice and was a very creative person through poetry and art. With her love for Motown music, she enjoyed listening to The Temptations, Luther Vandross, and anything that had a bit of soul to it. She will be mostly remembered for her unconditional love for her husband, children, son's and daughter in law, and grandchildren. Memories of Christine will undoubtedly include her quietness, innocence, vulnerability, and passion for her Catholic faith. She found solace in her moments praying every day to her God. Christine formed an unbreakable bond with the Virgin Mary of whom she turned to when life presented very hard times. Christine will undoubtedly be known for her strength throughout her life where she never once complained and always persevered up to her final breathe. Mostly Christine with be remembered as the quiet soul that brought energy into the room even with her peaceful silence. Christine with be painfully missed by her husband, children, son's and daughter in law, grandchildren, friends, and family. She will be loved forever by us. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316 or to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place, W 230, Landover, MD 20785.

