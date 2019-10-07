Christopher A. Anzalone, 56, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away at his home on Thursday, October, 3, 2019. He was born in Brockport, NY to Anthony and Patricia (Palese) Anzalone, and spent most of his childhood in Latham, NY. He graduated early from SUNY Oswego in 1984 with a double major. In 2001, he moved to Germantown, MD where he raised his three children with his first wife Karen (Murphy). In 2015, he made his home in Mount Airy where his second wife Susan (Harper) and her three children. Christopher spent over thirty years in book publishing, starting as an Academic Salesman and eventually becoming an Acquisitions and Development Editor as well as a Publisher. He felt fortunate that he could work at a job that he loved. He always went the extra mile for his authors and cared about each and every book he edited. Some of his acquisitions included New York Times and Washington Post bestsellers, Choice highly recommended titles, and other critically acclaimed and top-selling titles. Books were a true passion for him. His other interests included Supreme Court history, hand roasting coffee, travel, and vintage fountain pens. He loved to learn and one of his favorite pastimes was discovering new subjects to deeply research. This made him a tough opponent when watching Jeopardy!. Christopher was predeceased by his father Anthony Anzalone. Surviving him are his wife Susan Anzalone of Mount Airy; his Mother Patricia Anzalone of Watervliet, NY; his children Kathryn, Spenser, and Matthew Anzalone of Germantown, MD; his step-daughters Natasha, Sophia, and Isabella Acuña of Mount Airy, MD; his siblings and their spouses, Mike and Carol Ann Anzalone, Toni Anzalone, Kathy and Scott Lisosky, and Damien and Shannon Anzalone; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html A memorial service is planned for 11 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, MD.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 7, 2019