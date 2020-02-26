Guest Book View Sign Service Information Woody Funeral Home Parham 1771 North Parham Road Richmond , VA 23229 (804)-288-3013 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Woody Funeral Home Parham 1771 North Parham Road Richmond , VA 23229 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Woody Funeral Home Parham 1771 North Parham Road Richmond , VA 23229 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Woody-Parham Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher William Duvall, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 40 on Saturday, February 22, 2020. His grandparents, Alice and Herman Keller, and Mary Hatfield; and his beloved Aunt Kathy Keller preceded him in death. He is survived by his parents, Sam and Barbara Duvall; his wife, Elizabeth; their two children Aiden and Allison; as well as the family dog, Rocky; and far too many others to list. Chris was born on October 19, 1979 in Baltimore, Maryland. He grew up in Mt. Airy, Md. and created lifelong friendships with many. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Delta State, then his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Stephen F. Austin, where he won two championships with the LCLM cheering program and expanded his friendship connections fivefold. Chris started his career in finance in the Gaithersburg, Md. area where he made an innumerable amount of lifelong friends and met his wife. He moved to Richmond, Va. by way of Dallas, Tx. when he was blessed with an expanding family in 2016. It was here that he proved even further that he had never met a stranger he couldn't call a friend. He spent the better part of his final months with his father-in-law, Edward "Pops" McAteer, with whom he had formed a unique and profound bond. Chris was a nurturing and patient father, a loving husband, and caring son. He was the best friend to his many lifelong connections, an avid lawncare fanatic and a staunch Baltimore Orioles fan. His infectious personality and contagious laughter lit up a room wherever he went. He will be forever striping up the lawn in heaven, watching the O's win the World Series and keeping an eye and listening ear on all of his friends and family he has left behind. The family will receive guests at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N Parham Rd, Richmond, Va. 23229 on Friday, February 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m. at Woody-Parham, followed by internment at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave, Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to at

