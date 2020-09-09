Christopher "Brent" Harbaugh, 43, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born and raised in Westminster, he was the son of Hank Harbaugh and Stephanie Krug. He graduated from Westminster High School and worked as a Truck Driver and a Mechanic. Brent played hard, worked harder, and loved with all of his heart. He was known for his infectious laugh and a smile that could brighten anyone's day. In his free time, he loved riding motorcycles, helping others, and tinkering with his toys. Along with his parents, he is survived by his sons Devin and Dominic Harbaugh; sisters Tiffany Harbaugh, Tracee Martin, Ashley Bonham, and Rachel Klimm; niece Tehya Harbaugh; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Brent's Celebration of Life is to be held in early October. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



