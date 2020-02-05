Christopher "Chris" Ryan Duttera, 40, of Jay, FL passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Chris was born on October 5, 1979 in York, PA and was the beloved son of Sandra Dehoff Duttera of Jay, FL and the late Ronald Duttera. In addition to his mother, Chris is survived by his son Eric Alt of Hanover, PA. He also leaves his sister Jaime Duttera of Jay, FL, nephew Nathan Duttera and niece Bella Duttera. Christopher will also be greatly missed by his "adopted" brother Rickey Williams of New Windsor and his "adopted" sister, Jennifer Click of Taneytown. Chris always loved playing the guitar and had been in a garage band with Rickey. His family will receive visitors on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd, Westminster. A Memorial Service, officiated by Pastor Edward Robertson, will begin at 7 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Johns Hopkins Hospital Bartlett Clinic or to the Johns Hopkins Hospital Weinberg Oncology Center, 750 East Pratt St. - 17th floor, Baltimore, MD, 21202. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2020