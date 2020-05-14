Cierra Skye Heater, 26, of Finksburg passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home. Cierra was born on May 5, 1994 in Baltimore County to Tracy Lyn Heater and Christopher (Susan) Britton Lamb. She graduated from Century High School in 2012 and went to Carroll Community College for 2 years to begin her degree in sonography. She worked as a waitress at The Green Turtle in Westminster. Cierra enjoyed creating and wearing tie-dye art and fishing. She loved cats, museums, sharks and spending time with children. The Beach was her favorite destination and her "Happy Place" in life. In addition to her mother and father, Cierra is survived by her step-father Richard Sanner; half-siblings Jacob Lamb, Caroline Lamb, Joshua Lamb and Andrew Lamb. She will be greatly missed by her grandparents Linda Heater, Rita Lamb, Steve Lamb (Debbie), Willie Heater (Nancy) and Richard Couch (Regina); uncles Doug Foley (Angie), Joseph Heater (Shiloh), Christopher Ridgely (Chieme); aunt Jennifer Benzing (David) and cousins Tyler Foley, Bret Blizzard, Brooke Hahn, Dalton Schwanke, Leslie Rosier and Ben Rosier and many, many friends. A Celebration of Life for Cierra will be held at a later date when friends and family members can share memories and gather together. In lieu of flowers please have a family tie dye night or pick up and wear piece of tie-dyed clothing in her honor. Cierra loved children and animals – if you would like to make a contribution please give to a charity that helps either cause.



