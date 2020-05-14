Cierra Skye Heater
1994 - 2020
Cierra Skye Heater, 26, of Finksburg passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home. Cierra was born on May 5, 1994 in Baltimore County to Tracy Lyn Heater and Christopher (Susan) Britton Lamb. She graduated from Century High School in 2012 and went to Carroll Community College for 2 years to begin her degree in sonography. She worked as a waitress at The Green Turtle in Westminster. Cierra enjoyed creating and wearing tie-dye art and fishing. She loved cats, museums, sharks and spending time with children. The Beach was her favorite destination and her "Happy Place" in life. In addition to her mother and father, Cierra is survived by her step-father Richard Sanner; half-siblings Jacob Lamb, Caroline Lamb, Joshua Lamb and Andrew Lamb. She will be greatly missed by her grandparents Linda Heater, Rita Lamb, Steve Lamb (Debbie), Willie Heater (Nancy) and Richard Couch (Regina); uncles Doug Foley (Angie), Joseph Heater (Shiloh), Christopher Ridgely (Chieme); aunt Jennifer Benzing (David) and cousins Tyler Foley, Bret Blizzard, Brooke Hahn, Dalton Schwanke, Leslie Rosier and Ben Rosier and many, many friends. A Celebration of Life for Cierra will be held at a later date when friends and family members can share memories and gather together. In lieu of flowers please have a family tie dye night or pick up and wear piece of tie-dyed clothing in her honor. Cierra loved children and animals – if you would like to make a contribution please give to a charity that helps either cause.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
My sweet little CC I will miss you always.
Aunt Jenny
May 13, 2020
My heart goes out to Cierra's family. I remember how kind and smart she was when I knew her in elementary school.
Susan (Darnley)
Teacher
May 13, 2020
m so sorry , Tracy I know how much you adored her. My Heart ❤ goes out to you . May God Bless you with Happy memories of your family life together
Janice
Friend
May 13, 2020
my heart is breaking for you all. Too young to have left this world. Prayers to Tracey Heater and all the family. Soo very sorry.
Nicole crane
Friend
May 13, 2020
Tracy...I cannot imagine the pain you are experiencing now and my heart is breaking for you. I know how much you adored her daughter. You shared such an incredible bond. Please know you are in my thoughts.
Michele Preston
Friend
May 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sending thoughts n prayers, Love Rose n Steve Ridgley
Rose Ridgley
Friend
May 13, 2020
We only met Cierra a couple times but she was a pleasure to be with. Her mother often shared how much she loved her daughter.
Carol Bowen
Friend
