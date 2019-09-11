Claire Webster, 85 of Swansboro, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. Born November 23, 1933 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Waxter Benson. She was the wife of Stanley Stan Albert Webster. She was a teacher's assistant for many years. In addition to her husband, Claire is survived by daughters Denise Carlise and husband Jim of Phoenix, Arizona, Stacey Leppo and husband Bill of Stella, North Carolina, son Jeff Webster and wife Tracy of Bluemont, Virginia, sister Carol Maynard of Annapolis, Maryland, grandchildren Madison and Ryleigh Webster, Cody Leppo, Casey Mathena and great grandchildren Taylor and Ryder Mathena. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 12 Noon at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10-12 Noon at the funeral home. Sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to The Lou Gehrig Disease-ALS Association at P.O. Box 37022, Boone, Iowa 50037. Online condolences may be made to www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 11, 2019