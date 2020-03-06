Clara "Jo" Bare, 89, of Hampstead, passed away on March 4, 2020 at the Bright View Westminster Ridge in Westminster, MD. Born May 20, 1930 in La Vale, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Keenan) Lewis. wife of the late John K. Bare. Surviving are her five sons, Wayne A. Bare, Marti of Elkridge, MD, John Steven Bare, Natalie of Myersville, MD, Ronald L. Baire, Lea of Owings Mills, MD, Kenneth Dean Bare and companion of PA, Samuel J. Bare, Debbie of Hampstead, MD, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Service will be held on March 8, 2020, at 2 pm at the Eline Funeral Home Hampstead, with Pastor Andy Vineberg officiating. Interment will be private. Memorials are suggested to the , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784 or the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 6, 2020