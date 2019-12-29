Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence A. Moody Jr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence A. Moody Jr. Obituary
Clarence A. Moody, Jr., age 83, formerly of Ellicott City, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. He was born February 13, 1936 in Sharpsburg, PA., the son of the late Clarence A. Moody Sr. and the late Stella Moody (nee Demski). Clarence served in the US Army, was an Electrical Engineer for Westinghouse Co., coached his daughters in HCYP sports, loved genealogy and was an avid golfer. Surviving are his daughters; Janet Gaglione (Jim), Linda Hodiak (Rick), and Diane Bosse (Scott); former spouse Helen Moody; sister Lori Layhew, 6 grandchildren: Danny (Mackenzie), Jennifer (Greg), Michelle (Tyler), Nicole, Valerie and Sierra; 5 great grandchildren: Noah, Jocelyn, Mila, Elyse and Cael. The gathering of family and friends will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD (Beside South Carroll High School) from 4-6 PM; with a Memorial Service and a Freedom Masonic #112 Service at 6:00 PM followed by refreshments. Private interment. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to of choice in the name of Clarence A. Moody, Jr. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now