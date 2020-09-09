Rev. Clarence Biddle Foster, Jr., known as Biddle, 87, of Hampstead, MD, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Biddle was born on September 20, 1932, in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late Clarence Biddle Sr., and Elizabeth Burger Foster. Twice married, he was the beloved husband of Vivian Kuhns Foster and the late Jean Clark Foster. Biddle was a former minister at Kirkridge Presbyterian Church in Hampstead, MD. Surviving him in addition to his wife are children: Robert Foster of Gettysburg, PA, James Foster of Biglerville, PA, David Foster of Gibsonia, PA, Daniel Foster of Westminster, MD, Susan Wright of Riverton, WY, and Laurie Rumley of Germany, stepchildren: Mark Kuhns of Emmaus, PA, Jonathan Kuhns of Raleigh, NC, Jeffrey Kuhns of Allentown, PA, and Jacquelyn Seetoo of Columbia, MD, 37 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and a brother: Stephen Foster of Florida. He was predeceased by two brothers: Wayne Foster and David Foster. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Biddle's name may be made to NESAP (North Eastern Social Action Program) www.nesapinc.org Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com