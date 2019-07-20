Clarence Jackson passed away peacefully on July 15th, 2019. He leaves behind an ex-wife Edna M. Jackson, four children Rashad Hood, John (Sandy) Jackson, Patricia, Barbara. He had seven grand kids, four great grand kids, his sister Julia Brooks and brother Washington Jackson and a host of nieces and nephews and family and friends. Thank you to the people of Safeway, Eldersburg and the Harvest Inn. A Memorial Service will be held at Columbia Community Church on Monday July 22nd at 11:00 AM (8516 Thomas Williams Way Columbia, MD 21045).
Published in Carroll County Times on July 20, 2019