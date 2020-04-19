Clarence Herman Wilkinson, 94, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born March 15, 1926 in Elkins, West Virginia, he was the beloved son of the late Moman and Clara Gilmore Wilkinson. He was the loving husband of the late Lillian Mae Davenport Wilkinson, who predeceased him in 2003. Clarence was a proud veteran of the United States Navy having served during World War II in Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was employed at the Social Security Administration, where he worked as a supervisor in the claims department, until his retirement. Clarence was a member of Westminster Baptist Church. Over the past 10 years he enjoyed posting daily biblical truths on Facebook. Surviving Clarence is his cherished daughter Billie Dunn and husband Robert; granddaughter Jackie Younker; and great grandchildren Jessica Snyder and Chadwick Snyder. He was the oldest of 11 and is survived by 6 brothers and 1 sister. In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by his son, Stephen Lee "Wick" Wilkinson. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements and cremation services provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 19, 2020