Claude Marsh
1940 - 2020
Claude Lee Marsh, 80, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. Born May 22, 1940 in Weston, WV, he was the son of the late George "Duffy" and Della Belle (Anderson) Marsh Tenney. He was the devoted husband of Naomi May (Stair) Marsh, to whom he was married for 60 years. Claude was retired from Crouse Ford Sales in Taneytown after 44 years, where he had served as Body Shop Manager. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting raccoons, gardening, taking trips to West Virginia, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving, in addition to his wife Naomi, are daughters, Shirley Weaver and husband Skip of Fayetteville, PA, Karen Bentz and husband Ron of Taneytown, and Wanda Topper and husband John of Littlestown, PA; siblings, Helen Hutchinson of Taneytown, Clyde Marsh of Fairfield, PA, Hazel Maloney of Fayetteville, NC, Linda Paugh of Thomas, WV, Shirley Buckley of Hampstead, MD, Loretta "Jo" Lucas of Mineral Wells, WV, and Brenda Wyatt of Buchannon, WV; grandchildren, Jesse, Brandon (Katie), Brooke, Bryce, and Kirsten; great-grandchildren, Madison, Addilee, and Brandon, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his step-father, Garcie Tenney, and infant sister, Twana Gail Tenney. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral service on Thursday will be private for family only. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
JUL
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
June 29, 2020
