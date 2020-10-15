1/
Claude Warren Anderson Jr.
On October 11, 2020 Claude Warren Anderson, Jr. passed away; devoted father to Joyce Frances Anderson and her husband Stephen Holbert, Terri Lynn Anderson, Gregory Raymond Anderson and his wife Amy; loving grandfather to Ashley, Shawn, Brittany, Brian, Matthew, Samuel, Benjamin and Aubrey; great-grand-father to Jemma and Ella-Mae. Claude's favorite season was fall, watching the leaves change to all their beautiful colors. His passion was to cook for his family and friends, whom he loved dearly and enjoyed sharing time with. He was proud of his faithful employment service to Westinghouse and Northrop-Gruman where he spent many years. A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 1 pm. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16th, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm. Interment at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens Donations may be mailed in memory of Claude Anderson, Jr. to St. John's Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminister MD 21157

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
