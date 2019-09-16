|
|
Clay "Scott" Roop 54 of Westminster, MD Passed away Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at home. He was the Fiancé of Michele Ann Naill and husband of the late Brenda Lee (Dugan) Roop. Born August 30, 1965 in MD the son of the late Cherokee Roop and the late Jean Elizabeth (Harrison) Willis. Mr. Roop was a Carpenter by trade and built bridges for over 34 years. He enjoyed music, mowing the lawn, and his grand babies were his everything. Surviving in addition to his Fiancé are Children Mildred Blanton and husband Thomas, Jr., Nicole Rawlings and husband David, Jr. Future stepchildren L.D, Chris, Danielle and Brittney Naill. Sister: Angela Callahan and husband James. Grandchildren: Lilly, Elizabeth and Abbigale Pavlicek, Matthew and Jenna Rawlings, Susie and Simon Casebolt, future granddaughter Chole Naill. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 17, 2019 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A, 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784 where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 11:00 AM . Interment Morgan Chapel Cemetery, Woodbine, MD
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 16, 2019