Clayton "CW" Wilbur Poff, 97, of Hampstead, Maryland, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home. Born June 14, 1923, in Roanoke, Virginia, he was the son of the late Posey G. Poff and Pegie Era Puckett Poff. He was the husband of Dolly Jean Leppo Poff his wife of 69 years. Clayton was a veteran in the United States Army serving in World War II. He fought and served in the Pacific theatre of war. After the war Clayton was a dairy farmer in Hampstead, Maryland. He was always proud of his Black Angus Beef cattle and Holstein dairy cows. He loved his John Deere tractors to do all his work. He was also a member of Greenmount United Methodist Church in Hampstead, Maryland. Most notably he was an amazing husband, great father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Family was very important to him. He always enjoyed getting together during holidays and having crabs in the summer with his family. He was well respected in the community and a member of the Maryland Farm Bureau. Surviving in addition to his wife, are children: Ronald Clayton Poff and wife Carolyn, Faye Ann Niner and Lou Ann Poff all of Hampstead, Maryland. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings: Evelyn Marie Poff, Hazel Ethel Poff, Carlton Hurt Poff, Geneva Juanita Poff, Hubert Poff, Dorothy Helen Poff, and son-in-law Robert L. Niner. Family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, Maryland 21102 on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 11 am to 1 pm. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Greenmount United Methodist Church, 2001 Hanover Pike, Hampstead, MD 21074. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
