Clement Ani, 76, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born February 5, 1943 in Nigeria, he was the son of Uguefi and Ude Aniakputa. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Maria Ani. Before retiring, he worked as an Accountant. He attended St. John Catholic Church. Besides his wife, he is survived by sons Uchenna Ani and wife, Ebere Ani, Chukwudi Ani, and Ifeanyi Ani and wife, Amaka Nzeli. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Prayer services will begin at 1 p.m.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 27, 2019