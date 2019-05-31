Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cletta Bohn. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 (410)-775-7200 Send Flowers Obituary

Cletta Pearl Bohn, age 71, of Union Bridge, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center after an extended illness. Born April 25, 1948 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Geary and V. Lamore Otto. She was the wife of Frederick A. Bohn, her husband of 49 years.Cletta was a 1966 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. She was a beautician with Bonnie's Beauty Salon of Westminster and was also employed with the Carroll County government in the District Court. She was a member of the Westminster Nazarene Church. She enjoyed traveling, collecting music boxes, providing meals for church and neighborhood shut-ins and spending time with her family.In addition to her husband she is survived by children, Eric J. Bohn and wife Adele of Columbus, KS and Jill Barry and husband Paul of Westminster; 3 grandsons, Hunter and Gavin Bohn and Ethan Barry; a sister, Bonnie Hahn and husband Paul of Union Bridge; nephew, Todd Hahn and wife Melissa of Taneytown and niece, Tina Jirout and husband Gary of Littlestown, PA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge, with Rev. Pat Roxby and Rev. Robert Kapfer, her pastors, officiating.The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 2 and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.Private interment will take place in Pipe Creek Cemetery at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Nazarene Church, 147 Sullivan Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

Cletta Pearl Bohn, age 71, of Union Bridge, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center after an extended illness. Born April 25, 1948 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Geary and V. Lamore Otto. She was the wife of Frederick A. Bohn, her husband of 49 years.Cletta was a 1966 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. She was a beautician with Bonnie's Beauty Salon of Westminster and was also employed with the Carroll County government in the District Court. She was a member of the Westminster Nazarene Church. She enjoyed traveling, collecting music boxes, providing meals for church and neighborhood shut-ins and spending time with her family.In addition to her husband she is survived by children, Eric J. Bohn and wife Adele of Columbus, KS and Jill Barry and husband Paul of Westminster; 3 grandsons, Hunter and Gavin Bohn and Ethan Barry; a sister, Bonnie Hahn and husband Paul of Union Bridge; nephew, Todd Hahn and wife Melissa of Taneytown and niece, Tina Jirout and husband Gary of Littlestown, PA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge, with Rev. Pat Roxby and Rev. Robert Kapfer, her pastors, officiating.The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 2 and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.Private interment will take place in Pipe Creek Cemetery at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Nazarene Church, 147 Sullivan Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close