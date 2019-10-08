Clifford Tyler Carter, age 87 of Randallstown, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home. Born March 14, 1932 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Calhoun and Marguerite Tyler Carter. He was the husband of Beverly Parsons Carter of Randallstown. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from the Maryland State Highway Administration in 1985 after 34 years of service. He was a member of Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church in Randallstown for 57 years. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters Diane Carter (Jim Pusey), Lynn Ransley (Tim Eure), and Susan Duffield (MIchael), grandchildren Tyler Ransley (Kelsey Strozyk), Douglas Ransley, Andrew Ransley (Paige Comer), Danny Pusey, Carolyn Duffield and Jaime Duffield, and brothers Ken Carter, and Maurice Carter (Jackie).. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church, 11023 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church Capital Fund.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 8, 2019