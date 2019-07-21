Clifford Eugene "Cliff" Keffer, 95, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster. He was the beloved husband of the late Faye V. Keffer who predeceased him in 2007. Cliff was born on July 15, 1924 in Dawson, PA to Lloyd and Lida Swink Keffer. He was a veteran of both the U.S. Navy (1942 – 1948) and the U.S. Army (1948 – 1952) and then an auto mechanic throughout his life. Cliff is survived by his granddaughter Jessie Young and her husband Mark of Finksburg and by his grandson Colin Dixon and his wife Kelsey of Ellicott City. He will be missed by his great-grandchildren Theodore Alexander Young and Kassandra Lucille Dixon. Cliff is also survived by his sisters Nellie Lynn and Helen Louise Hawk. Cliff was a Master Mason of the Warren Lodge in Cockeysville. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Temple, the Tall Cedars of Lebanon and the Shriners. In addition to his parents and wife, Cliff was predeceased by his daughter, Faye Allen Dixon, and 8 other siblings. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 2–4 and from 6–8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Sandy Mount United Methodist Church, 2101 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg with Reverend Kathy Altman officiating. Interment will follow at Sandy Mount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cliff's memory may be made to the Westminster Senior Center,125 Stoner Avenue, Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 21, 2019