Clifford Ray Baumgardner, 74, of Westminster, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born on December 18, 1945 in Washington County, Virginia, he was the son of the late John M. and Florence I. (Lewis) Baumgardner. He was the loving and devoted husband of 50 years to Bertha Widner Baumgardner. Ray was a devoted father and grandfather, who loved his family. He was a member of Bark Hill Bible Church, where he served as a Trustee. He loved doing things for the Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was able. Surviving in addition to his wife Bertha are daughter, Melissa Shipley of Jessup; son, David Baumgardner and wife Britney Campbell of Taneytown; grandchildren, Sirus and Dakota Miller, Carter Shipley, Lily, Sebastian and Ayden Baumgardner; great-grandchildren, Colton and Dallas Miller; sisters, Shirley Bauerlien of Taneytown, and Phyllis Warner and husband Mike of New Windsor; brothers, Shannon Baumgardner of Westminster, and Harvey "Billy" Baumgardner of Westminster; sister-in-law, Kathy Baumgardner of Westminster; brother-in-law, George Keeney of New Windsor; uncle, Jim Lewis and wife Georgia of Abingdon, VA; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Ray's niece, Sharon Bauerlien for all her help and support during Ray's illness. He was predeceased by sisters, Linda Rollison and Grace Keeney; and brothers, Lonnie, Delmar, David and Bobby Baumgardner. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Bark Hill Bible Church, 4352 Bark Hill Rd., Union Bridge with the Rev. Milton Lambertson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery, Union Bridge. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 16, 2020