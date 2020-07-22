1/1
Cody Carroll "BUBS" Porter
1999 - 2020
Cody Carroll "BUBS" Porter, age 21, of Sykesville, MD passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born January 10, 1999 in Westminster, MD the son of Kevin A. Harrison and Denise Porter Cody was a member of the 4H in Howard County, enjoyed hunting, fishing, dirt biking, working with animals, hiking and being with family and friends. He is survived by his girlfriend Julia Talentino and unborn daughter Paisleigh, Loving brother Dallas D. Briggs & wife Rachel, Hayden Harrison. Also survived by his niece Destiny Briggs, grandson of Dennis Porter and friend Brenda Atwell, multiple uncles & aunts & the Talentino family, Grandmother Patricia Porter. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. (Beside South Carroll High School), 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784; Where funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 1 PM. Social distancing and mask must be observed at the funeral home. Interment to follow at McKendree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Burrier-Queen Funeral Home to help defray the cost of the funeral. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
JUL
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
JUL
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. So so sorry we all lost an awesome young man tragically
Cheryl Dale & Shelby Lewis
Friend
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Cody passing .my prayers go out to the family . Phil Handley
phil handley
Friend
