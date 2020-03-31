Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coetta Elizabeth (Bream) Chalker. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Coetta Elizabeth (Bream) Chalker was unexpectedly called home to Heaven on Sunday, March 29th, 2020. Coetta was born on October 29th, 1926 in Harrisburg Pennsylvania to parents Mervin U. and Elizabeth V. Bream. A lifelong learner, she graduated from Gettysburg High School and went on to earn a degree as a Medical Assistant from Trenton University and an advanced degree in Secondary Education. On June 18th, 1949 she married Joseph F. Chalker. They met while he was stationed at Gettysburg College during World War II to attend Officer's Candidate School. She played the piano at the USO and Joe sang. Their favorite songs together were: I Love You Truly and Deep Purple. They corresponded during the war as friends, and the relationship deepened until they were married. After 62 years of earthly life together, Joe predeceased her in 2011. They are now together for eternity. For Coetta, the value she placed on family was only surpassed by the importance of her unwavering faith. She found great joy in hosting family gatherings and meals together. Her definition of family included the many friends they made throughout the years and invited into their lives. She lived a full life of humble giving and ministry: living fully so she could give fully. Coetta is survived by her children: Son Stephen D. Chalker and wife Gina of Elizabeth City, NC and daughter Nancy E. Rogers and husband David of New Windsor, MD. Grandchildren include Timothy and wife Renee Rogers of Westminster, Andrew and Wife Abby Rogers of Hanover PA., Rebekah and husband Alex Hanson of Westminster, Amy and husband Wayne Self of Hertford NC., Jennifer and husband Brett Wilson of Greenville, NC., and Mark Poage and companion Laura Elliott of Ashville, NC. Her great grandchildren are: Sophia and Savannah Rogers of Westminster, Natalie and Grace Hanson of Westminster, Zachery Poage, Emmie Self and Brooke Wilson all of North Carolina. Her extended families include: Sheri-anne and Eric Woolman of Manchester, Kelly Woolman of Westminster, and Amanda Vogt of Westminster; Donna and Larry Fritz of Westminster, Katherine Fritz of Olympia Washington, and Krysten North of Chapel Hill, NC. Coetta was very active in Masonic organizations rising to national office level in several. She taught business classes in several Carroll County schools and was Department Chairperson at Westminster High School, retiring in 1987. She was very involved in her churches as Superintendent of Sunday Schools, as a choir member, altar guild member, and in the Women's Circles. She and Joe were founding members of the Carroll Community Concert Association and strong supporters of Arts in Carroll County. One of their great pleasures was travelling, whether for the organizations they belonged to or just to see our wonderful and diverse world. In remembrance, please send a donation in her name to the or to the Music Ministries of either First Presbyterian Church of Westminster or Westminster United Methodist Church. There will not be a visitation or public graveside service but there will be a Celebration of Life later this summer. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences can be made at

