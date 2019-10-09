Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Memorial service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Colleen "CJ" Stiles, 68, of Lineboro, formerly of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on March 20, 1951 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late James E. and Joan Bishop Stiles. She was the beloved wife of over 20 years to the late Steve L. Shatzer, who predeceased her May 1, 2013. Raised in Daniels and Woodlawn, Colleen graduated from South Carroll High, worked at CR Daniels, then worked for the State of Maryland for over 26 years. She was a dispatcher for the Maryland State Police, a driver's license examiner for the Motor Vehicle Administration, then entered the Maryland State Police Academy. She worked in Cumberland and Westminster, and was the first woman in the MSP K-9 Unit. She retired as a Sergeant in 1996. After retiring, she worked at Lowes Home Improvement Store, Westminster, the Carroll County Circuit Court, Westminster, as a Bailiff, and most recently at the Carroll County Department of Social Services. She loved riding her motorcycle and was a founding member of the Rumble Sisters Biker Sisterhood. She was formerly involved with MADD, the Reality Program, International Association of Women in Police, a member of FOP Lodge 20, and Blue Knights MD IX Chapter. She is survived by her step-mother Willie Stiles, step-sister Lori Hyder Carter, both formally of Sykesville, now in Tennessee. Also survived by pseudo-sister Linda Dennis of Westminster, step-daughter Jessica Shatzer Lutman of Westminster, mother-in-law Peggy Gist of Westminster, sister-in-law Darrell Bowers of Hanover, PA, brother-in-law Bruce Shatzer of Westminster, several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brother and sister-in-law James E Jr. and Barbara Stiles of Sierra Vista, AZ. The family will welcome visitors to a Celebration of CJ's Life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 am until the time of a memorial service with Chaplain Eric Helm officiating, at 11 am at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Maryland Westie Rescue, P.O. Box 68 Spencerville, MD 20868 or at

Colleen "CJ" Stiles, 68, of Lineboro, formerly of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on March 20, 1951 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late James E. and Joan Bishop Stiles. She was the beloved wife of over 20 years to the late Steve L. Shatzer, who predeceased her May 1, 2013. Raised in Daniels and Woodlawn, Colleen graduated from South Carroll High, worked at CR Daniels, then worked for the State of Maryland for over 26 years. She was a dispatcher for the Maryland State Police, a driver's license examiner for the Motor Vehicle Administration, then entered the Maryland State Police Academy. She worked in Cumberland and Westminster, and was the first woman in the MSP K-9 Unit. She retired as a Sergeant in 1996. After retiring, she worked at Lowes Home Improvement Store, Westminster, the Carroll County Circuit Court, Westminster, as a Bailiff, and most recently at the Carroll County Department of Social Services. She loved riding her motorcycle and was a founding member of the Rumble Sisters Biker Sisterhood. She was formerly involved with MADD, the Reality Program, International Association of Women in Police, a member of FOP Lodge 20, and Blue Knights MD IX Chapter. She is survived by her step-mother Willie Stiles, step-sister Lori Hyder Carter, both formally of Sykesville, now in Tennessee. Also survived by pseudo-sister Linda Dennis of Westminster, step-daughter Jessica Shatzer Lutman of Westminster, mother-in-law Peggy Gist of Westminster, sister-in-law Darrell Bowers of Hanover, PA, brother-in-law Bruce Shatzer of Westminster, several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brother and sister-in-law James E Jr. and Barbara Stiles of Sierra Vista, AZ. The family will welcome visitors to a Celebration of CJ's Life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 am until the time of a memorial service with Chaplain Eric Helm officiating, at 11 am at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Maryland Westie Rescue, P.O. Box 68 Spencerville, MD 20868 or at www.MarylandWestieRescue.com Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close