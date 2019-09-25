Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen Patrice Wenderoth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Colleen Patrice Wenderoth, age 53, of Upperco, Maryland passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Osmund Lawrence Wenderoth for 30 years; loving daughter of Donald Paul O'Brien; devoted mother of Amanda Paige, Joshua Ryan, and Riley Andrew Wenderoth; treasured GG of Everly Paige Merrill; cherished daughter in law of Osmund Patterson and the late Evelyn "Gail" Wenderoth. Colleen was a stay at home mom for many years and absolutely loved raising her children. Later on she went to work alongside her husband at their business. She was extremely excited to be apart of her granddaughter, Everly's life these last 6 months. Colleen really enjoyed attending car events and going on spirited drives in her Lamborghini. She will be truly missed and forever loved. Family and friends will celebrate Colleen's life on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:30am at Life Point Church, 1701 Emory Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Flowers may be sent to the family at Life Point Church on Thursday, September 26th. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at

