Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
View Map
Collin G. Dupel


1994 - 2019
Collin G. Dupel Obituary
Collin Graham Dupel, 25, of Taneytown MD, passed away in his home, on Sunday October 6th 2019.Born March 24, 1994, In Westminster MD, He was the loving son of Gary Dupel and the late Donna Dupel of Taneytown, MD. Collin was a 2012 graduate of Francis Scott Key. In addition to his father, Collin is survived by two siblings, Leah Dupel and boyfriend Josh Naumann of Westminster, MD and Billy Morningstar and wife Christine of McSherrystown, Pa., and a Grandmother; Janice Graham of Hampstead Maryland. He is proceeded in death by his mother Donna Dupel and several grandparents. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday October 12th 2019 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home 136 E. Baltimore Street Taneytown Md, 21787. Visitation and time to share memories with the family will be from 11am until time of service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home to help defray expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 10, 2019
