|
|
Colonel Gerald Francis Reed, Sr. (Air Force, Retired) 88, of Catonsville, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Charlestown Retirement Village. Born January 30, 1932, in Ovid, New York, he was the son of the late Harold and Kathryn Martin Reed. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Evelyn Reed. He was a devoted husband and father. He was a registered nurse until he joined the Air Force in 1955 as a pilot. He was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, having received the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross and Meritorious Service medals. He retired from the Air Force in 1982, and then worked at Westinghouse until 1991. He was an avid gardener and dominoes player. Surviving are his children, Dr. John P. Reed of Saint Paul, MN, Maura E. Morson of Anchorage, AK, Sheila M. Magin of Westminster, and Gerald F. Reed, Jr. of Sykesville, his grandchildren Conor and Kathleen Reed, Connelly Magin Ruggiero, Patrick and Matthew Magin and Lindsay Carroll; his sons-in-law, Nicholas Morson and Richard Magin, daughter-in-law Carol Kayser, and grandson-in-law Dominick Ruggiero. He was predeceased by his brothers, Harper and William Reed. He will be missed by his friend, Emilie Sosnoski. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Angels, Charlestown Retirement Community, 711 Maiden Choice Ln., Catonsville, MD 21228. The family will receive friends before Mass at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, Montana 59003. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 4, 2020