Constance "Coni" Elaine Gizinski, age 72, of Eldersburg passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 3, 1948 in Baltimore, MD to the late Leonard Gizinski and Constance Smutek Gizinski. Coni had worked as an Executive Assistant at Jeff Barnes Chevrolet for over 27 years, until her retirement in 2016. She was a graduate of Howard High School Class of 1966. She enjoyed gardening, reading, studying history, and spending time with her family. What she enjoyed the most was spending time with her granddaughters camping, cooking, and cheering them on at their school and sporting events. She is survived by her daughters Andrea M. Stowe of Taneytown, Nichole R. and Nicholas F. Ingallina of Sykesville, and son Terry M. Stowe of Atlanta, Georgia; sisters Geri Brigandi of Ellicott City and Janet Ahern of Baltimore, sister-in-law Linda Gizinski of Sykesville, grandchildren Addison M. and Aubrey G. Ingallina. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and loving friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Edward Gizinski and John Gizinski. Due to the current pandemic restrictions a celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. Those desiring may make memorial donations to The Carroll County Humane Society. https://hscarroll.org/donate/
Published in Carroll County Times on May 5, 2020.