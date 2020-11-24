1/1
Constance L. Duto
Constance L. Duto, age 86, of Sykesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born October 8, 1934, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Donald Hessinger and Vernie Lucille Vosloh Hessinger. She was the loving wife of R. Philip Duto. Connie and her husband were owners and operators of the former Cards, Candy and More shops in Eldersburg and Westminster. She loved animals and watching the birds. She also enjoyed flower gardening. Surviving in addition to her husband is her son Wayne Duto of Sykesville. She was predeceased by son Steven Todd Sauerhoff and brother Richard Hessinger. Due to current pandemic restrictions the visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
