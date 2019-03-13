Cory Jason McKinney, 35, of Keymar, MD died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home. Born November 23, 1983 in Baltimore, he was the son of Patrick E. McKinney of Keymar and Cheryl A. (Steele) Allen of Union Bridge. Cory was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School, class of 2002. He also studied at Carroll Community College. He was an electrician with Star Electric in Odenton, MD. He was a member of The where he held the Aaronic Priesthood. Cory had creative artistic abilities and loved to draw. He enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, camping, canoeing and playing video games. More than anything, he loved spending time with his children. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are son, Malachi Haeden McKinney; daughter, Lydia June McKinney; the mother of his children, Nessa Sandel of Frederick; sister, Kala Allen of Union Bridge; maternal grandparents, William M. Steele, Sr. and Darla A. (Walker) Steele of Union Bridge; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Cory is also remembered by his father's long-time companion, Carolyn Stine. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, James W. McKinney, Sr. and Shirley M. (Shorb) McKinney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with Elder Brian Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 15th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cory's name may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary