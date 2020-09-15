Craig Steve Jones of Timonium, passed away on September 11, 2020 at Sinai Hospital. Craig was born on November 13, 1959 in Maryland to David W. Jones and Betty L. Jones. Craig was a Mechanic and worked on Motorcycles. Craig is survived by his parents David W. and Betty L. Jones Friends may call at Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9p.m. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the ASPCA. Online condolences may be sent to www.ElineFuneralHome.com