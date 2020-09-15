1/
Craig Jones
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig Steve Jones of Timonium, passed away on September 11, 2020 at Sinai Hospital. Craig was born on November 13, 1959 in Maryland to David W. Jones and Betty L. Jones. Craig was a Mechanic and worked on Motorcycles. Craig is survived by his parents David W. and Betty L. Jones Friends may call at Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9p.m. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the ASPCA. Online condolences may be sent to www.ElineFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved