Curry Lee Goode, 69, of Hampstead, passed away on March 5, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born September 18, 1950 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Walter and Edna Goode. Beloved husband of 49 years to Vivian Sue Goode. He was a long time employee of Ridge Engineering in Hampstead, MD. He was a life-long Steelers fan and loved taking his family to the beach and Disneyland. Surviving are his children, daughter, Heather Smith of Hampstead, MD, son, Morgan Goode of Hampstead, MD; four granddaughters, Kayla Oxendine of Manchester, MD, Ava Goode of Hampstead, MD, Iris Goode of Hampstead, MD, Matilda Goode of Hampstead, MD; grandson, Quillan Goode of Hampstead, MD; three brothers, Dan Goode of Rifle, CO, Walter Goode of Ringgold, GA, Steve Goode of Belen, NM; predeceased by his two sisters JoAnn Buckingham and Thelma Bullard. Services will be held at a later date.

