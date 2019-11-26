Curt Frederick Miller, age 71, of New Windsor, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House, Westminster. Born November 30, 1947 in Mamaroneck, NY, he was the son of the late Albert and Florence Feldt Miller. He was the husband of Bonnie M. Miller who died in 2017. Curt served in the U.S. Air Force for 8 years including two tours in Vietnam. He was employed in medical sales. He was a member of St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church, New Windsor, and enjoyed reading, working with his train garden, watching and feeding the birds and spending time with his Yorkie, Renny. He and his wife were former Carroll Hospice volunteers with Curt devoting his time creating a music library for the direct volunteers to utilize with their patients. Friends may call at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor Wednesday, November 27 from 12 noon until service time at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Anne Durboraw, his pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Winters Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the New Windsor Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 247, New Windsor, MD 21776. You are invited to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 26, 2019