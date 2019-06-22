Curtis Burgess, 55, of Westminster, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on March 8, 1964 in Carroll County, he was the son of Dolores Elizabeth Edmondson Burgess of Beverly Hills, FL and the late Frederick William Burgess. He was the loving husband of 30 years to Delmae Charmaine Berry-Burgess. Curtis was a truck driver delivering propane for Southern States. He loved old cars and enjoyed boating, being on the water and spending time with friends, family, and especially his grandbabies. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1381. Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his son Mike Burgess and wife Mindy of Westminster; brother Michael Burgess and wife Vicky of Woodbine, sister Lisa Singleton and husband Scott of Westminster; grandchildren Natalie Berry, Cindy Burgess and Hailey Burgess and many numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Jason Berry. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral and Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 22, 2019