Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Ann Scott. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Ann Scott, 87, of Westminster passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. She was born in Cleveland, OH, on October 10, 1932, to the late Audrey Perry Scott and Morrison Manning Scott. Cynthia is survived by her two children; daughter, Laurie Shilts and husband Jon of Westminster, and son, Mark Fischer and wife Lisa of Bellevue, OH; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Covenant of Grace Presbyterian Church in Reisterstown. Cynthia was a homemaker until the age of 68 when she began working as an Activities Counselor with the Senior Inclusion Program for developmentally disabled senior citizens at the Westminster Senior Center. She was passionate about her work and combined with her love of music she introduced choir chimes and bells into the seniors program, as well as founded Belles of Grace, a seniors' music ministry of Covenant of Grace Church. In addition to her parents, Cynthia was predeceased by her sister Betty Lou Keidel of OH and by her brother Ralph Scott of CA. A Funeral Service will be held for Cynthia at 11 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, with Dr. Herb Ruby officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cynthia's memory may be offered to Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services (KPETS), 2120 Oregon Pike 2nd floor, Lancaster, PA, 17601, or online at

Cynthia Ann Scott, 87, of Westminster passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. She was born in Cleveland, OH, on October 10, 1932, to the late Audrey Perry Scott and Morrison Manning Scott. Cynthia is survived by her two children; daughter, Laurie Shilts and husband Jon of Westminster, and son, Mark Fischer and wife Lisa of Bellevue, OH; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Covenant of Grace Presbyterian Church in Reisterstown. Cynthia was a homemaker until the age of 68 when she began working as an Activities Counselor with the Senior Inclusion Program for developmentally disabled senior citizens at the Westminster Senior Center. She was passionate about her work and combined with her love of music she introduced choir chimes and bells into the seniors program, as well as founded Belles of Grace, a seniors' music ministry of Covenant of Grace Church. In addition to her parents, Cynthia was predeceased by her sister Betty Lou Keidel of OH and by her brother Ralph Scott of CA. A Funeral Service will be held for Cynthia at 11 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, with Dr. Herb Ruby officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cynthia's memory may be offered to Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services (KPETS), 2120 Oregon Pike 2nd floor, Lancaster, PA, 17601, or online at kpets.org . She welcomed her monthly visits from this organization's therapy dogs for the past few years. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close